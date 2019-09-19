Aerophilia 2019 on Sept 20, 21

Team Challengers, a group of undergraduate students from various disciplines of engineering at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, will organise a two-day national event ‘Aerophilia 2019’ on September 20 and 21.

An ISRO Hackathon and Air show will be held as a part of the event.

Goal Information Technology Solutions Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Head of Project Management, SHINE, Johnson Tellis addressing mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday said that Aerophilia is a platform for the budding engineers and innovators.

The air show is being conducted by well-known national flyers. Also, a Hackathon will be organised by ISRO. This is the first-ever hackathon being conducted by ISRO to find applications for the NAVIC chip (India’s very own navigation system). The students will get to experience first hand, India’s finest technology. The ISRO representatives will be there to provide round the clock guidance for the participants. The representatives from ISRO will also be sharing informative technical talks during the course of the event.

Along with this, there will be events like Aeromodelling, Drone Race , Photography, Tug of Bots, ISRO Hackathon, Air-show, Treasure Hunt, CS:GO, Technical Talk, Water Rocket, Glider Workshop, Rubik’s Cube on day 1 and Paper Presentation, Technical talk, Paper Plane, Robo-Sumo, Open RC Plane Flying and Death Race on day 2, Johnson said.

Aerophilia 2019 Chief Co-Ordinator Abdul Shameer, event coordinators Swathi Moolya and Gowri Hiremath were present.

For further details, interested people may visit: www.aerophilia.com