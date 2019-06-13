After 8-year wait, Thokkottu flyover is open

The Thokkottu flyover, which is a part of the NH-66 four-laning project between Talapady and Kundapura, was finally inaugurated on Thursday after an eight-year-long wait.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the work was pending for the last many years. The project was delayed due to technical reasons and financial constraints faced by the contractor. But now, the flyover is open for traffic.

‘Pumpwell to follow soon’

He said that the work on the flyover at Pumpwell too would be completed at the earliest. The decision on the bypass at Thokkottu and service roads would be taken after consulting the District In-charge Minister U T Khader.

The MP said the Union government loan of Rs 55 crore was sanctioned to the contractor with the intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport Nithin Gadkari in last March, to complete the work on the flyovers at Thokkottu and Pumpwell.

“Even though the flyover is open, the work on beautification of the flyover is pending. Similar to Suratkal and Kuloor flyovers, the beautification of the Thokottu flyover will be taken up,” said the MP.

Kateel was felicitated on the occasion, and sweets were distributed to the participants.

Dangerous spot

Police placed barricades on the flyover to check speeding vehicles and prevent accidents. Though the flyover opened, it is risky for the vehicles moving towards Ullal from Mangaluru.

The Ullal Cross is located just after the spot where the flyover ends. Hundreds of vehicles ply on the Mangaluru-Ullal route every day. An intersection on the highway is likely to lead to mishaps.

The Mangaluru Traffic Police had advised the NHAI to provide a U-turn about 200m after the down-ramp where flyover ends, for vehicles moving towards Ullal.

The work on the U-turn is incomplete at Kapikad. Service roads too, need to be repaired for smooth traffic towards and from Konaje and Mudipu.

A light shower turns the service road into a pool, inconveniencing motorists. The authorities should ensure draining of rainwater on the service roads, urged residents.