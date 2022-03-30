HC tells authorities to give seats to minority students

After apology, Karnataka HC tells authorities to allot seats to minority students

A division bench passed this order after the undersecretary to the Department of Medical Education tendered an unconditional apology

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 03:09 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

The High Court has directed the authorities to allot the remaining vacant seats, after two rounds of counselling, to linguistic minority quota students, except those seats available under NRI and other quotas, at G R Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru.

A division bench passed this order after the undersecretary to the Department of Medical Education tendered an unconditional apology for not complying with the order of the court with regard to the allocation of seats.

The college was granted the status of a linguistic minority on January 24, 2022. It moved the High Court contending that the state government did not give effect to the order insofar as pertaining to the seat matrix. The college sought directions to effect necessary changes in the seat matrix for allocation of seats to linguistic minorities for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine. 

On March 5, 2022, an undertaking was furnished on behalf of the petitioner that they will accommodate all 75 candidates, who have indicated their choice number one and choice number two in respect of the petitioner college. The court had then directed the authorities to treat the petitioner college as a linguistic minority institution and work out a seat matrix and also to permit it to participate in the second round of counselling.

The undersecretary, Department of Medical Education, tendered an unconditional apology in an affidavit for not allotting the seats in the second round of counselling stating that the counselling had commenced on March 4, 2022.

The division bench accepted the unconditional apology with a word of caution to the officers concerned to be more careful in the future. 

The bench also modified the earlier interim order and said that the remaining government seats should also be allotted to the linguistic minorities in the mop-up round or in any other subsequent round which may be held hereinafter.

The court also said that any disobedience of these directions would be tantamount to contempt and it would initiate proceedings against the officers concerned.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka High Court
Medical seat allotments
Mangaluru
India News
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 