After banned from entering Bellare, Muthalik detained

Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has been taken into custody by the city police at Hejamadi Check Post on Friday.
He had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family in Bellare.
Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.
After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.
