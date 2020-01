After meme, HD Kumaraswamy's remark enters Yakshagana

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s 'Mini mini powder' remark has entered even Yakshagana.

An artiste of Bachakere Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Mandali Sarapadi Mela during one of the Yakshagana show mentioned that an astrologer had offered 'mini mini powder', which made audience burst into laughter.

The video clip of the Yakshagana scene has gone viral on social media.

After Adithya Rao was arrested for planting a bomb at Mangalore International Airport, Kumaraswamy had told mediapersons, ''It was not a bomb. It was a cracker which had a 'mini mini' (glittery) powder.''

While the meme on 'Mini mini powder' remark has gone viral, it has also been trolled in social media.