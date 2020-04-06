After Tablighi Jamaat incident, poster spreading communal hatred spotted in Mangaluru

A poster spreading communal hatred was mounted on electric and telephone poles at Second Kolya situated beside National Highway 66 by unidentified miscreants. The photographs of the poster went viral on social media.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The poster read: Till COVID-19 cases are completely cured, in the interest of residents of second Kolya Kaneer Thota, businessmen from the Muslim community are barred from entering the area."

Human Rights activist Kabeer Ullal said that he has brought the issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner.