Poster spreading communal hatred spotted in M'luru

After Tablighi Jamaat incident, poster spreading communal hatred spotted in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 09:00 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

A poster spreading communal hatred was mounted on electric and telephone poles at Second Kolya situated beside National Highway 66 by unidentified miscreants. The photographs of the poster went viral on social media. 

The poster read: Till COVID-19 cases are completely cured, in the interest of residents of second Kolya Kaneer Thota, businessmen from the Muslim community are barred from entering the area." 

Human Rights activist Kabeer Ullal said that he has brought the issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
