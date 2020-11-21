Agama scholars visit Talacauvery

Scholars well versed in ‘Agama Shastra’ visited Talacauvery on Saturday to find a solution to the problem related to the damaged Shivalinga at the kshetra.

The state government had sent the scholars to Talacauvery, on the request by MLC Veena Achaiah.

After offering special prayers to Cauvery, the scholars inspected the damaged Shivalinga.

They later held discussions with Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah and Bhagamandala-Talacauvery temple chairman B S Thammaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Veena Achaiah said that there was confusion on whether the damaged Shivalinga should be immersed in the sea or not.

“I had requested the government, on the floor of the legislative council, to intervene in the matter. Responding to the request, the Muzrai department sent the Agama scholars,” she said.

She meanwhile said that no decision could be arrived at as the matter lies before the court.

Temple committee chairman B S Thammaiah said that as per the Hindu tradition, a damaged idol cannot be worshipped.

The Shivalinga carved out of black stone has been damaged and it is prudent to immerse it in the sea. The temple committee has already submitted an affidavit to the court, he added.

Takka head Kodi Motaiah and temple committee members were present.