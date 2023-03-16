M'luru: Age, disability no bar for education

Age, disability no bar: 80-year-old, differently-abled from Koraga community get PhD from Mangalore University

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 16 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 11:23 ist
K Prabhakar(L) receives PhD degree from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Dinakar Kenjoor(R) receives PhD degree. Credit: Special Arrangement

Age is clearly no barrier to achievement for an 80-year-old K Prabhakar who received his PhD degree at Mangalore University’s convocation on Wednesday. It took him nearly five years to achieve the feat.

A native of Kuppahalli in Mandya, and a resident of Bengaluru, he is the faculty at Premachandra Sagar Advanced Centre for Material Science in Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru. After having worked in industries, he entered into the academic field.

Speaking to DH, he said that he was excited to receive the PhD degree at the convocation. “There was a favourable condition at the Premachandra Sagar Advanced Centre for Material Science for me to enroll for the PhD programme, which is affiliated to Mangalore University. Guide Dr Keshav Murthy was highly motivating. With the support of his guide and help of Dr Manjunatha Pattabi of Mangalore University, I was able to complete my PhD. I have published four research papers,” he said.

Also Read | The road to empathy in our education

Further, he said his PhD is titled “investigation into high strength manganese bronze with silicon additions.”

An engineering graduate from IISc in Bengaluru, Prabhakar had worked in IIT, Bombay before moving to the USA. He completed his masters from University of Pittsburgh and worked there for 15 years before moving to India. “When I was working in industry, PhD was not a necessity. However, when I joined academics after my retirement, I wanted to pursue my higher studies and complete my PhD,” he said.

Prabhakar said that he will continue the research works and help the institute where he is working to get research grants.

He said that the younger generation should develop patience in their life and take up research work.

 'Disability is not an obstacle'

For differently abled Dinakar Kenjoor who is serving as a guest faculty at the Commerce department of Mangalore University, the disability did not come in the way of achieving success. He received PhD degree at the convocation for his thesis titled “knowledge management policies and practices : A study with reference to computer software and services companies in Karnataka”. He was guided by Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

In fact, he is the third person from Koraga community who are considered as aboriginal tribals in undivided Dakshina Kannada, to get PhD degree. “Hard work, dedication, support of my family including my wife, community members helped me to achieve success.”

