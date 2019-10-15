‘Age not a bar, anybody can become a philatelist’

Age is not a bar and anybody can become a philatelist, Dr Charles Lobo, chief postmaster general, Karnataka Circle, stressed on Tuesday.

He was delivering the valedictory address at Karnapex 2019, the state-level philately exhibition, organised at the Dr T M A Pai Convention Hall. He recollected how a senior post official, after retirement, had become a philatelist at the age of 80. “He also has participated in the philatelic exhibition,” Dr Lobo added.

He revealed receiving requests on extending the exhibition. “The four-day exhibition has succeeded in generating an interest in philately. More schools should launch philatelic clubs,” said Dr Lobo.

“The book tracing Kannada alphabets through stamps should be made available in every school. Those planning to collect stamps should take advice from senior philatelists,” stressed Dr Lobo who also serves as a jurist.

Karnapex awardees

A five-member jury committee – led by its chairperson Ashok Kumar Bayanwala – awarded eight ‘Vermeil’ (gold medals), nine large silver medals, 13 silver medals, 20 silver bronze medals, 67 bronze medals, 74 diplomas and 11 certificates of participation.

Jury member Madhukar Deogawnka said that the overall standard of the exhibits displayed was satisfactory.

“The jury’s special award was presented to Saket Bajaj from Bengaluru, who had exhibited five frames of stamps on flowers. Bajaj also won a ‘Vermeil’ for the same collection of stamps on flowers,” said Deogawnka.

Manjunath Arkasali, pursuing medicine at Srinivas Medical College, debuting with a single frame of stamps on Cardiology won a large silver and jury award. “I cannot believe my luck, for I have won two awards in my very first exhibition,” Manjunath gushed with happiness.

Bengaluru-based Ghouse Ali Zameer’s collection of stationery of British India period won a special award along with a Vermeil.

Daniel Monteiro’s collection of stamps tracing the life of a water fowl also won a special award.

S Rajendra Kumar, postmaster general, (South Kanara Region); and Veena Srinivas, postmaster general (Northern region) were also present during the programme.

Karnapex-2019 collects Rs 10 lakh revenue

Karnapex 2019 turned out to be a commercial success too with the Department of Posts generating a total revenue of Rs 10 lakh.

Dr Charles Lobo, chief postmaster general, Karnataka Circle, said that the medals awarded to winners were inspired by the designs of medals awarded at the International Philatelic exhibition organised in Indonesia and certificates were near replicas of certificates issued by the Sydney Philatelic Association.

There was wide applause when Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya described postal employees as humblest employees.