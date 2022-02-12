'Agitating girls had not worn headscarves in beginning'

One of the classmates to three students who are agitating demanding the right to wear hijab described her agitating classmates as adamant who at one point of time did not bother to wear headscarves.

Speaking to a section of reporters on the condition of anonymity, the girl said that the college has made all attempts to sort out the issue. She said her classmates wear hijab only while coming inside and remove it when they go out.

Except for these six, all other Muslim girls are following the rules put forth by the college, she added.

She said these girls were not wearing hijab since the beginning. The girls voluntarily took part in a protest held by ABVP.

They were asked to remove the headscarves but they were adamant about not removing them and protested against the college administration, she said.

The photo that has gone viral with girls wearing hijab and sitting inside the classroom is far from true. Only a few girls who were not aware of the rules would wear the headscarves. However, when they were oriented towards the rules and regulations, they stopped wearing Hijab, said the student.

She added that the II PU exam timetable is announced. The government should start the classes and a conducive environment for learning should be ensured.

“The controversial issue should be sorted out at the earliest as we are losing our concentration for learning,” she said.