AGM of Zilla Vokkaligara Sangha on December 6

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Zilla Vokkaligara Sangha will be held at APCMC auditorium in Kushalnagar at 11 am on December 6.

The meeting will be presided over by association president S M Changappa.

Meritorious students who have scored the highest marks in the SSLC examination and also the representatives from the Vokkaliga community who have gained victory in Gram Panchayat and cooperative society elections will be felicitated, said association vice president V P Suresh.