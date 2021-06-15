Agri dept to provide seeds for farmers

The department of agriculture will provide jowar and paddy seeds to the farmers for transplantation, meant for the monsoon season in 2021-22, said Yadav Babu, district agriculture department assistant director, in a press release.

The department will provide subsidies for the farmers, for transplantation.

Jowar varieties Ganga Kaveri, GK - 3164, CP-818, Pioneer - 30B07, Kaveri 25K55 and JKMH-4848 are available.

Paddy varieties available are Tunga B R 2655(Bangla rice), Tanu IR -64, VNR-2233 and PAC-837.

Farmers who have the permit provided by the agricultural department may avail the seeds from the cooperative societies.

For permits, the farmers are requested to visit their nearby Raitha Samparka Kendra, along with the RTC and Aadhaar card photocopies.