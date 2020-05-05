Agri minister assures supply of transplantation seeds, fertilisers

Agriculture Minister B C Patil assured farmers that they will be provided with enough transplantation seeds and fertilisers.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of the agriculture department, at Zilla Panchayat Auditorium, in Madikeri, on Tuesday.

"There is enough stock of seeds and fertilisers," the minister said and also assured of making necessary arrangements to supply tarpaulins to the district.

Agriculture has been given the main priority during the lockdown, he said and informed that he would chair review meetings in all districts of the state.

The amount towards the purchase of paddy under the support price will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers. The fund has been released. Kissan cards will be provided to the farmers. Farmers need not worry, he said.

He further said that a facility is being provided to farmers, to sell perishable commodities. Floriculturists will also be provided with the necessary support.

MLA K G Bopaiah requested providing of support to small and marginal farmers as well.

MLC Veena Acchaiah pointed out that the silt accumulated in the fields, during landslides and flash floods, should be cleared at the cost of the government.

Raitha Sangha president Somaiah drew the attention of the minister towards the non-reimbursement of compensation to the family of the farmer from Balele, who committed suicide.

"There is a need for a cold storage facility in the APMC to store the fruits. Works by the Minor Irrigation Department on agricultural pits have been stagnant in the district," he added.

Warning by minister

District Central Cooperative Bank President Ganapathy accused the agricultural department officials of providing false information.

Lime and fertilisers have not been provided in enough quantities, he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Appachu Ranjan and MLC Sunil Subramani too alleged that the officer has not been following the protocol during government programmes. The elected representatives are not invited.

To an allegation saying the officer has not initiated any action even after bringing to his notice the issue of insecticides being sold in hardware shops, Minister B C Patil issued a warning to district agricultural department deputy director in-charge Raju of initiating disciplinary action if such incidents get repeated.

ZP Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal, Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy Kanmani, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and ZP CEO K Lakshmi Priya were present during the meeting.