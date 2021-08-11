Agricultural activities gain pace in Napoklu

A labourer takes buffaloes back to the shed in Balamuri village on Wednesday.

Agricultural activities have gained pace in Napoklu hobli as the rain has receded from the past few days.

Farmers are busy cleaning shrubs in coffee plantations. Transplantation work has begun in the paddy fields on the banks of River Cauvery.

Farmer Cariappa from Balamuri village said that the paddy transplantation was delayed this year as there have been natural calamities during the first week of August in the previous years.

Farmers in Balamuri, Kaikadu and Parane villages too were seen busy in plantation works.

Some of them have been simultaneously carrying out animal husbandry.

Bollachettira Suresh in Balamuri village has been rearing more than 35 buffalo and has been using their dung as manure for his coffee plantation.

