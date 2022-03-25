Agriculture camp for Engg students held in Manjotti

Agriculture camp for Engg students held in Manjotti

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 23:05 ist
Students of St Joseph Engineering College take part in activities at Manjotti village in Belthangady taluk.

St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), as part of its Educational Social Responsibility (ESR), and with the intention of reaching out to the needs of the rural community, had organised an agriculture camp at Manjotti village in Belthangady taluk.

The major objective behind the camp, spread over three phases, was to give the students exposure to the agrarian lifestyle and engage them in community activities.

The first phase of the camp was held in early October. As many as 49 students from 3rd year engineering and 10 faculty members attended the first phase of the camp. During this phase, students tilled land and cleaned the surrounding area.

The second phase of the camp was conducted in the final week of October. As many as 38 students from 4th year engineering and 10 faculty members took an active part in this camp. During this phase, the major task was to prepare the field for planting paddy saplings. To facilitate this process, the students made arrangements to block the water in the field.

The third and final phase of the camp was conducted recently and students helped farmers in harvesting a bounty harvest.

