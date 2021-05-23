Ahead of monsoon, team of experts inspect Maletirike hills

Following directions from the deputy commissioner, a team of experts comprising officials from various government departments, conducted an inspection at Maletirike hills in Virajpet town - the place where the hillock had developed cracks.

The team comprising PWD Virajpet assistant executive engineer Suresh, survey department deputy director and nodal officer Shivakumar and Town Panchayat engineer N M Hem Kumar decided to come up with a project to check the seepage of water from the hills during the rainy season.

The team also visited the spot where a retaining wall is being constructed at the seventh block on Mogaragalli.

Based on the findings in the inspection, the team will prepare a report and submit the same to the deputy commissioner.

The department of mines and geology had detected a crack in Maletirike hills, during heavy rain two years ago. The incident had caused panic among the residents.

The team of experts who arrived from Delhi had suggested translocating the people residing on the hills and not allowing any type of construction activities on the hill.

Accordingly, the district in-charge minister had directed the officials concerned and the Town Panchayat to shift the 66 families to safer locations. Funds for the same were released by the government.

But, the order by the minister was not implemented due to the dearth of land. The officials from the Town Panchayat stated that efforts are on to procure land for the rehabilitation of the residents.

Also, in Mogaragalli, in Nehru Nagar of the town, the retaining wall was damaged during heavy rainfall, two years ago. This has endangered the houses in the low lying area.

The then deputy commissioner, after conducting a spot visit, had directed the department concerned to construct a huge retaining wall at a cost of Rs 46 lakh.

However, the measure was not implemented soon as there was a delay in the tender process.

Sources said that the work will be completed before the monsoon.