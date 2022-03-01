Aided school teachers to stage protest on March 4

The Karnataka State Aided Primary School Teachers' Association will stage a day and night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 4.

President of the DK branch of the association, K M K Manjanady, said that the protest is being held to urge the government to fulfil various demands, including recruitment of teachers to aided schools.

Medical facilities of the government should be extended to the aided school teachers and the old system of pension should be reintroduced, he said.