AIDSO condemns move to introduce Gita in schools

AIDSO condemns move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 23:46 ist

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) Karnataka Samiti has opposed the state government’s proposal to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus.

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath said, “The ancient education system for centuries kept the majority of people, including poor, Dalits and women, away from learning. Education was only available to the rich and upper-caste men then. Many great personalities including Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Kudmul Ranga Rao have struggled to make education accessible for all.”

“It was the dream of all our great personalities and our freedom fighters that education in Independent India should be scientific, secular and democratic. But, in the name of moral education, the government is trying to sneak religious matters into education. This effectively smothers all noble intentions of the great personalities of our country. This move will also sweep away the call of Kuvempu ‘Vignyana Deevigeya Hidiya Banni’ (Let us all hold the lamp of science),” he said.

Terming it as a ploy to introduce unscientific, old and blind ideas among students and create a rift among them, AIDSO said this is also a conspiracy to push society back into old times.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation
Bhagavad Gita
school syllabus
Mangaluru

