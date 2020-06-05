AIR-Mangaluru gets new station head

 Ashok Kumar, assistant director (Engineering), All India Radio-Mangaluru, has been appointed as station head of AIR, Mangaluru.

Suryanarayana Bhat P S, programme executive, has been appointed as programme head. Both the officials took charge on Monday. An order is this regard was issued by All India Radio and Doordarshan (Southern Zone) Additional Director General Dr Rajkumar Upadhyaya recently.

Ashok Kumar has served in various capacities in the engineering section of Thiruvananthapuram, Raichur, Trissur, Itanagar, Kozhikode and Mangaluru stations of the All India Radio. Suryanarayana Bhat has served as a programme officer in Chitradurga, Karwar and Mangaluru stations.

The appointments of Kumar and Bhat are subsequent to the retirement of S Ushalatha, the former head of programmes and former head of station, All India Radio, Mangaluru. She attained superannuation on May 31.

