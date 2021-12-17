Airport on alert after passenger from ‘at-risk country’ tests +ve

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V held an emergency meeting with officials at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Friday after a passenger arriving from an ‘at-risk country’ tested positive for Covid-19.

As the passenger had arrived from Ghana via Dubai on Thursday evening, the throat swabs collected from the Covid-19 positive passenger was sent to Bengaluru for genome sequencing in order to rule out the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

Sources in MIA told DH as soon as the passenger underwent a rapid RT-PCR test and tested positive for Covid-19, he was separated from other passengers and shifted to an isolation ward in District Wenlock Hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Just a week ago India had added Ghana and Tanzania to the list of ‘at-risk’ countries. Passengers arriving from these at-risk countries like

Ghana should undergo additional Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures, added sources.

Sources told DH that as many as 27 passengers who were seated behind and in front of the said passenger had been identified. e-mails had been sent to these primary contacts on undergoing rapid RT-PCR tests and to remain in isolation.

A majority of the passengers were from Dakshina Kannada (18), Udupi (five) and the remaining from Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, among others, said sources and added that the Covid-19 positive patient was asymptomatic.

The deputy commissioner, during the emergency meeting, was briefed on the tests and preparedness to tackle any Covid-19 positive cases and their variants by Chief Airport Officer Nirav Shah.

Covid Nodal Officer Dr H Ashok and other officials were also present.