Aithappa Rai elected chief of Zilla Tuluvere Janapada Koota

B B Aithappa Rai has been unanimously elected as the president of Zilla Tuluvere Janapada Koota.

The new president was elected during the district, taluk, hobli and village committees of the association. The rest of the office-bearers will be elected during the next meeting.

Aithappa Rai said that there are more than 1.50 lakh Tulu speaking people in the district.

Village committees should be formed in every village. Members of the committee should comprise all 13 Tulu speaking communities, he said.