Akanksha Shenoy of SAC bags best cadet award

Akanksha Shenoy of 18 Karnataka Battalion, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Army Wing, was awarded the state-level NCC best cadet award by Cadet Welfare Society (CWS), NCC Directorate of Karnataka and Goa.

She secured first place in the state-level best cadet competition organised during the pre-Republic Day camp (pre-RDC) at St Vincent Pallotti College in Bengaluru.

The cadets shortlisted after the drill test had to face a written examination and an interview.

Akanksha thanked Commanding Officer Col Nithin R Bhide and Administrative Officer Lieutenant Col Amitabh Singh of 18 Karnataka Battalion for their guidance.

Akanksha, a student of second B Com, also thanked St Aloysius College (SAC) principal Fr Praveen Martis and associate NCC officer Captain Shakinraj of SAC, Army Wing.