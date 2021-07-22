Akanksha Shenoy of SAC bags best cadet award

Akanksha Shenoy of 18 Karnataka Battalion, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Army Wing, was awarded the state-level NCC best cadet award by Cadet Welfare Society (CWS), NCC Directorate of Karnataka and Goa.
She secured first place in the state-level best cadet competition organised during the pre-Republic Day camp (pre-RDC) at St Vincent Pallotti College in Bengaluru.
The cadets shortlisted after the drill test had to face a written examination and an interview.
Akanksha thanked Commanding Officer Col Nithin R Bhide and Administrative Officer Lieutenant Col Amitabh Singh of 18 Karnataka Battalion for their guidance.
Akanksha, a student of second B Com, also thanked St Aloysius College (SAC) principal Fr Praveen Martis and associate NCC officer Captain Shakinraj of SAC, Army Wing.
