Alcoholics with suicidal thoughts need emergency care: psychiatrist

Alcoholics suffering withdrawal symptoms need emergency care and should be admitted to the nearest hospital, said well-known psychiatrist Dr Aruna Yadiyal on Friday.

“Alcoholics dependent on liquor for every activity begin to suffer from withdrawal symptoms like disillusion and so on. When alcoholics begin to have suicidal thoughts or think of harming others, they should be admitted in the emergency ward of the hospital,” explained Dr Aruna who is serving as an assistant professor at Fr Muller Medical College.

Unlike in the past, the patient will be stabilised in a few days and sent back, said Dr Aruna.

Opening liquor shops to prevent alcoholics from taking their lives is unethical. Alcohol can never become medicine. In fact, alcohol should be blamed for their present situation. Even the association of psychiatrists does not support the opening of bars to end suicide cases, she said.

Dr Aruna responding to a query during the Prajavani-DH phone-in-programme, organised at PV office at Yenepoya chambers, said the lockdown was offering an opportunity to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"It serves no purpose to worry over something that is beyond our control. Have a timetable and start exercising for over 30 minutes. Focus on your nutrition," she said.

“Learn to pursue old hobbies, restrict your TV watching schedule and do not get alarmed about your minor health problems,” she advised.

To those who had complained about sleepless nights, the psychiatrist advised them to keep their mind calm just minutes before retiring to bed.

She also urged parents to engage their children creatively and help them access the thousands of comics online in pdf format.

Psychiatrist supports cops who humiliated dementia patient

On Friday, a video clipping of a patient with dementia hurling choicest of abuses was widely circulated by traffic cops on social media. The video clipping received a mixed response with a section supporting traffic cops and another section defending the actions of an elderly man with dementia.

Well-known psychiatrist Dr Aruna Yadiyal said every individual needs to support cops enforcing the lockdown.

”If no one cooperates with police, how will these frontline staff enforce law and order?” she asked.

The police also work without a break for days together. “Besides, the police during their training period, are never trained to be polite,” she said.