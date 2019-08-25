Alert in Udupi

High alert is maintained in Udupi, following intelligence input that members of suspected terror groups have sneaked into the country.

Coastal Security Police PSI Pramod told DH that a look out notice was posted on the suspects. The intelligence report stated that there was suspicious movement of one Pakistani citizen and five Sri Lankan Muslims belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in the country.

The intelligence had sent the photographs of these suspects. “We showed the photographs to the local fishermen. They asked us to stick them on the walls at Malpe beach, Padukere beach, Kemmannu and Hoode. Hence, the photographs have been pasted,” he said.