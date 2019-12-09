All arrangements in place for Anasooya Jayanti today

Saffron flags adorn all the main roads and junctions in Chikkamagaluru on account of Datta Jayanti celebrations from December 10 to 12. The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for maintaining law and order.

Bhagawadwaja has been mounted at DACG Polytechnic Circle, Basavanahalli Main Road, Hanumanthappa Circle, M G Road, I G Road and other roads in Chikkamagaluru. Banners and buntings have been mounted all over Azad Park Circle and Polytechnic Circle.

As a part of Datta Jayanti celebrations, Anasooya Jayanti will be observed on December 10. A large number of women will take part in the celebrations.

Drinking water facility, emergency medical facility and toilets have been arranged for the devotees visiting the shrine. Further, arrangements have been made for the distribution of prasadam.

The Sankeerthana Yatra will be held from Bolarameshwara Temple at 9 am. The yatra will pass through I G Road, Rathnagiri Road and will culminate at Kamadhenu Mahashakthi Ganapathi Temple. Later, women devotees will leave for Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah to have darshana of Datta Paduke, said VHP district secretary Yogish to DH.

The darshana of the paduke at the Dargah is allowed from 7 am to 5 pm. Anasooya Devi puja, Ganapathi homa and Durga homa will be performed at a temporary makeshift hall near Datta Peetha, he said.

Security

To maintain law and order, the police have strengthened security across the district.

Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for security purpose. As many as 35 check posts have been opened.

CCTV cameras have been installed at 400 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations. The police personnel carried out route march in different parts of Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

Ban on tourists

The entry of tourists to tourist spots in the hilly ranges has been prohibited till 6 am of December 13. The entry of visitors to Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Honnammanahalla, Bababudangiri has been prohibited. The sale of liquor is banned till midnight of December 12.