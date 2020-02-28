All eyes on visually impaired rankholder at convocation

Nithyananda, who secured first rank in BSW (88.02 per cent), received a thunderous applause from the audience when he walked to the stage to collect the certificate and cash award from Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

Nithyananda, a visually impaired, was staying with his visually impaired friends Gururaj and Pradeep to realise their common dream of clearing Civil Service Examination (CSE) and becoming IAS officers.

‘’I cannot forget Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva or BSW department in my life. He offered us free hostel and education,’’ Nithyananda recollected with

gratitude.

As many as 66 students, who secured first rank (PG -48 and UG- 18), also received their degree certificates. Nithyananda is an alumnus of Roman and Catherine Lobo School for the Blind.

One of the researchers who was awarded with doctorate degree by MU was Musa L Faal from Gambia in West Africa.

Musa’s thesis on ‘Problems and Prospects of Smal Scale Industry: A Study of Selected Units of Brikama Region in the Gambia’ was awarded doctorate degree by the MU.

A beneficiary of Gambia-India Student Exchange Programme, he had completed his masters in Business Administration in New Delhi.

Expressing gratitude to both Gambia and India, Musa told mediapersons that he would return to Gambia and work for the welfare of his country.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralieedharan inaugurated ‘Shaheed sthal’ or war memorial at Mangala auditorium grounds.