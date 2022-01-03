All India chess tournament held

International Master Pranav V from Tamil Nadu won the first prize in the open category of the All India Open Fide Rating Rapid Chess Tournament 2022, organised by KIOCL Ltd at KIOCL Township in Kavoor.
Manigandan S S from Tamil Nadu was the 1st runner-up and Balakishan A from Karnataka was the second runner-up.
As many as 291 chess players from across the country had taken part, with the youngest player being a 5-year-old and the oldest being an 82-year-old.
Prizes were distributed for the categories in open level, under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 years in both boys and girls category. Also, prizes were distributed for the Dakshina Kannada player category and special prizes were distributed for the youngest and veteran players.
MRPL MD M Venkatesh and KIOCL chairman-cum-managing director T Saminathan were the guests during the valedictory.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RBI allows limited offline digital payments
Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats
A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles
Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1
The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all
'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'
Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study