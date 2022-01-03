All India chess tournament held

All India chess tournament held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 22:51 ist

International Master Pranav V from Tamil Nadu won the first prize in the open category of the All India Open Fide Rating Rapid Chess Tournament 2022, organised by KIOCL Ltd at KIOCL Township in Kavoor.

Manigandan S S from Tamil Nadu was the 1st runner-up and Balakishan A from Karnataka was the second runner-up.

As many as 291 chess players from across the country had taken part, with the youngest player being a 5-year-old and the oldest being an 82-year-old.

Prizes were distributed for the categories in open level, under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 years in both boys and girls category. Also, prizes were distributed for the Dakshina Kannada player category and special prizes were distributed for the youngest and veteran players.

MRPL MD M Venkatesh and KIOCL chairman-cum-managing director T Saminathan were the guests during the valedictory.

