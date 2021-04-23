All layouts to be sanitised, says Town Panchayat president

All layouts to be sanitised: Town Panchayat president

DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Apr 23 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 00:01 ist
Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan chaired a special meeting in Kushalnagar.

In the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19, sanitisation with sodium hypochlorite solution will be taken up in all the layouts in the town, said Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan.

He was speaking during a special meeting held at the Town Panchayat hall.

“Already, sanitisation has been taken up in Bapuji Layout, Dandinapete and other areas. The neighbours of the Covid-19 infected should ensure that the infected do not come out of their houses. Officials should also monitor the health of the infected undergoing treatment in home isolation,” he added.

Member B Amrit Raj said that identity cards should be distributed to the members to help in responding to the woes of the general public amid the pandemic.

Responding to this, the president directed the officials to initiate measures to distribute identity cards to the elected representatives.

