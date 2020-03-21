All shops to remain closed till March 24 in Kodagu district

Normal life in Kodagu is expected to come to a grinding halt on Sunday on account of “Janata Curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for checking the spread of coronavirus.

Private buses, which are the “lifeline” of Kodagu district will be out of roads. They will not operate to any part of the district for whole of the day. Autos will also not ply. Petrol stations, hotels and commercial establishments will remain closed while KSRTC will operate only limited buses. Barring emergencies, the outpatient department services at hospitals are also likely to be affected.

People were out making necessary purchases on Saturday itself. With the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the state, mask-wearing people were seen more on the roads.

Tourist activities have taken a severe beating. The auto drivers and taxi operators are staring at uncertain future. They are dependent on their daily earnings to eke out livelihood. Some are already worrying about paying EMI towards the vehicle loan borrowed by them.

A blanket ban has been imposed on tourism in Kodagu for the past one week. The taxi operators were mainly dependent on visitors to Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Dubare and Golden Temple at Kushalnagar. The ban has affected their livelihood.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce has decided to shut down all shops and commercial establishments in the district for three days from March 22.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, president of the Chamber, M B Devaiah said that people of the district were reeling under fear after a person tested positive for Covid-19. “Therefore, both the business community and the consumers should be well-prepared to tackle the situation. People should support Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. However, we have decided to close down all shops and commercial establishments in the district till March 24,” he said.

Devaiah said that grocery and vegetable shops would be open between 4 pm and 7 pm on March 23 and 24, but they would remain closed during rest of the hours. He sought cooperation from the public for the shut down.

Former president of the Chambers, G Chidwilas said that the decision had been arrived at in the interest of the customers’ health.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has ordered closure of all wine tavern, pubs and micro-breweries till the midnight of March 31. However, the ban will not apply to CL-2 and CL-11(c) of excise licences. Mass feeding, fairs, shandies, mass prayer have been banned in the district till April 1 to prevent crowding. Holiday has been declared for all fair price shops on March 22 and the food grains scheduled to be disbursed on Sunday would be made available on March 24, a press release from the Food and Civil Supplies department said.

The district administration has also banned movement of vehicles through Kerala-Kodagu check post. The road connectivity to Kasargod, Kannur and Wayanad district had been cut off barring essential services. In case any vehicles have entered Kodagu or Kerala, such vehicles will not be allowed inter-state movement, the DC said in an order.