'Allow pinda pradana at Triveni Sangama'

Kalyatanda Muttappa, former president of Kakkabbe Padi Sri Iggutappa Temple Devotees' Association, has requested the district administration to allow the people to carry out the pinda pradana ritual at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

In a press release, he said that owing to Covid-19, the pinda pradana ritual has been banned in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

Making a pinda pradana offering is an important ritual and should be done within 49 days after the death of the person. Therefore, people should be allowed to participate in the ritual after producing a Covid-19 negative certificate, he added.