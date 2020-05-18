'Allow private hospitals to start COVID-19 testing labs'

MLC Ivan D’Souza urged the government to allow private hospitals to start Covid-19 testing laboratories.

He told mediapersons in DCC hall on Monday that Fr Muller’s and K S Hegde Hospitals had sought permission to test Covid-19 samples. There is a need to increase the testing capacity in the district.

MLC questioned the need to bring in an ordinance to amend the laws governing Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). He said it was an attempt to sell APMCs to private players.

Also, he accused the district administration of failing to provide basic facilities to those who arrived from Dubai and other states. MP should head a delegation to get additional funds to the district. The Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the centre is nothing but a loan waiver. The package might benefit a few industrialists but not the common man, he said.

The lockdown has already placed lakhs of people into hardship. Had the government spent Rs 5 crore, all the stranded migrant labourers could have been sent to their native in trains. He said the government had promised to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank account of auto drivers. Even nine days after the announcement, money is yet to be credited into their account, MLC said.

"Treatment should be easily available for the common cold, and fever that are common during monsoon," he said.