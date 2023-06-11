Allow women to travel for free on private buses too: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said women should be allowed to travel free of cost in private buses too.

On the sidelines of a programme organised at the Town Hall, he said that private buses are operated more in coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada.

If the government fails to allow women to travel free of cost in private buses, then BJP will stage a protest along with women, he added.

When Congress announced its five guarantees, no criteria were announced. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all. But now the guarantees schemes are being announced with a set of guidelines and rules. People have been misled on guarantee schemes, he charged.

By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme -- aimed at providing free electricity for up to 200 units -- the government has cheated people, he alleged.

He said the "assault on employees" of power supply companies, the fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over who is the head of the household, and ‘waiting bhagya’ are three gifts of the Congress government.

Kateel said the government had promised free electricity for up to 200 units from June 1. But the electricity bill increased after the Congress government came to power. The consumers should not pay the bills, he said, adding that the BJP stands with the consumers.