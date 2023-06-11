Allow women free ride on private buses: K'taka BJP

Allow women to travel for free on private buses too: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

If the government fails to allow women to travel free of cost in private buses, then BJP will stage a protest along with women, Nalin Kumar Kateel said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 11 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 15:57 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said women should be allowed to travel free of cost in private buses too.

On the sidelines of a programme organised at the Town Hall, he said that private buses are operated more in coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada.

If the government fails to allow women to travel free of cost in private buses, then BJP will stage a protest along with women, he added.

Also read | Karnataka govt launches 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride for women

When Congress announced its five guarantees, no criteria were announced. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all. But now the guarantees schemes are being announced with a set of guidelines and rules. People have been misled on guarantee schemes, he charged.

By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme -- aimed at providing free electricity for up to 200 units -- the government has cheated people, he alleged.

He said the "assault on employees" of power supply companies, the fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over who is the head of the household, and ‘waiting bhagya’ are three gifts of the Congress government.

Kateel said the government had promised free electricity for up to 200 units from June 1. But the electricity bill increased after the Congress government came to power. The consumers should not pay the bills, he said, adding that the BJP stands with the consumers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

 