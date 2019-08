Alternative routes for movement

The district administration has made arrangements for temporary alternative routes to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The flood and landslides had closed a few roads in the district.

Instead of Madikeri-Virajpet-Kerala route, vehicles can travel on Madikeri-Suntikoppa (Gaddehalla)-Siddapura-Ammathi-Virajpet-Gonikoppa-Kutta to reach Kerala.

Madikeri-Suntikoppa-Siddapura-Ammathi-Virajpet route can be used instead of Madikeri-Siddapura Road. Vehicles can travel on Madikeri-Guddehosuru-Harangi Road-Kushalnagar instead of Madikeri-

Kushalnagar Road, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Closed roads

The roads that are closed for traffic are Moornadu-Virajpet, Ayyangeri-Bhagamandala, Napoklu-Parane, Siddapura-Karadigodu, Bhagamandala-Madikeri, Virajpet-Madikeri, Virajpet-Makutta, Bhagamandala-Napoklu, Bhagamandala-Talacauvery, Moornadu-Napoklu, Nittooru-Balele.

The district administration has prohibited movement of vehicles on Konanooru-Virajpet-Makutta state highway 91 and Galibeedu-Pati-Kalooru. Traffic will be allowed on these roads if the flood level recedes on Monday.