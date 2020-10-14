Alumni extend financial assistance for student fee

The alumni of 1995 science batch of Adamaru Poornaprajna PU College handed over a cheque for Rs 11.68 lakh to help Adamaru Mutt pontiff Eshapriya Theertha swami to pay the fee of poor students.

Acknowledging the problems of the Covid-19 situation, the pontiff had waived off one month’s fee of Rs 21 lakh of all pre-university college students studying in the college.

The alumni had set up ‘Poornaprajna Vidya Nidhi’ and the pontiff had given a cheque for Rs 1,11,111 for the Vidya Nidhi.

After accepting a cheque from the alumni, the pontiff said that money will be used for paying the fee of poor students who have enrolled in the college.

KMC employee Subedar Anantharama Rao handed over a cheque to the pontiff. Yermal Uday K Shetty donated a sum of Rs 1,08,008 to Vidya Nidhi.