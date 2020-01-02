Alva’s student creates new record

Narendra Pratap, a student of final year BA in Alva’s college and representing Mangalore University, created a new meet record in 10,000 m at the 80th All India Inter-University athletics championship being organised in Moodbidri from Thursday onwards.

Pratap by clocking his best (29:42:19) erased the previous record in the name of R Kumar Patel (29:45:08). Incidentally Kumar was also from Alva’s college and had created the new record in 2018. In the 10,000 m (womens) category, Sonune Poonam from Savitribhai Phule University in Pune (36:00:32) won the gold medal.