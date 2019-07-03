Alva’s students at World University Games

Ten students of the Alva’s Education Foundation will represent the Mangalore University at the World University Games that are being planned in Nepoly in Italy from July 3 to 14.

Foundation chairperson Dr M Mohan Alva told reporters on Tuesday that the candidates included Elakkiya Dasan (4x100 m relay), Praveen C (triple jump), Abinaya Shetty (high jump), Supriya S (high jump), Ajay Kumar (5000 m), Kushmesh Kumar (half marathon), Abhishek D (javelin throw), Navami (4x100 m relay), Chuhan Jyothi (2000 m steeple chase) and Pushpanjali (100 m hurdles).

Students who had excelled at the Mangalore University 79th All India Inter-university Athletic Meet, conducted a year ago, had been declared eligible for the World University Games, said Dr Mohan Alva.

A coaching camp for these students had been organised in Bhubaneswar in April. Mangalore University will bear all the expenses of the students – which is estimated to be around Rs 2.3 lakh per student, he added.

Mangalore University had emerged champion at the All India Inter-university Athletic Meet for the third time in a row last year.

As many as 13 meet records were set by athletes of the University and, interestingly, all the students who created the new records were from the Alva’s Education Foundation.

Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, public relations officer of the Foundation, and Tilak Shetty, physical director, were also present during the press meet.