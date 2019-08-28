Alva's Nudisiri-Virasat postponed

The annual Kannada literary meet, Alva's Nudisiri, and cultural extravaganza 'Virasat', organised by Alva's Education Foundation has been postponed owing to floods in various parts of Karnataka.

Alva's Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva told mediapersons in Moodbidri that the foundation had been organising Alva's Virasat for the past 26 years and Nudisiri for the past 15 years.

"We had planned to club Nudisiri and Virasat and organise it grandly from November 15 to 17. Due to floods in different parts of the state thousands of families are in distress. There is no meaning in organising the programme when our own people are in misery."

Dr Alva said the foundation was also planning to extend financial assistance to the flood victims.