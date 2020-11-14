Ambadi colony residents warn to boycott polls

Ambadi Colony residents in Kokeri village of Nariyandada Gram Panchayat have warned to boycott the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections. The residents are devoid of basic facilities, said Kokeri Grama Samithi president H T Manju.

Thirty-two families from the SC community have been residing at survey number 3/1 in government land in Kokeri. Eighteen families have ashraya houses while 14 families have no proper roof over there head.

The families are devoid of basic facilities. There is no proper road to connect the colony. Further, the colony is suffering from an acute shortage of water. There is no crematorium as well.

He said that Ambadi colony is mired in problems. The officials have failed to respond to the needs of the residents. Hence, the residents have decided to boycott the election.

Colony residents Raju, Subbakki, Sathish and others were present.