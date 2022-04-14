Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated in Udupi

District In-charge Minister S Angara on Thursday said that Dr B R Ambedkar who grew up facing poverty and inequality ensured better living conditions and facilities for the poor and members of backward communities in the Constitution.

The minister garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar installed at the district DC office premises in Udupi and later inaugurated the 131st birthday anniversary celebrations of

Dr Ambedkar.

Angara said that Babasaheb Ambedkar suffered from poverty. This did not prevent him from achieving greater heights. While drafting the Constitution he did not pay attention to personal interests but kept the interests of each citizen in mind.

Besides enjoying rights guaranteed in the Constitution, we are also duty-bound to exercise our responsibilities, said the minister.

Angara also appealed to the people to remember the sacrifices made by leaders to secure independence for the country.

“We now enjoy the results of the hard work of great freedom fighters,” he added.

Angara said that both the Centre and state governments had accorded priority to the development of regions that had a positive impact on Dr Ambedkar.

Thenkanidiyoor First Grade College Principal Dr Gananath Yekkar said that Ambedkar was a great believer in plurality.

The Constitution he drafted addressed all fundamental demands of a developing country and its citizens, he said.

“Youth should be made aware of Dr Ambedkar’s achievements, who truly believed in nonviolence,” he added.

Ambedkar emphasised people’s unity and emphasised the need for education in preparing them to fight for good causes. Only through unity and education can knowledge and awareness be attained. He was a Buddhist because it promoted nonviolence and harmony, he said.

According to Dr Yekkar, reservation is required for the oppressed classes in order to enter the mainstream of society.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, presiding over the programme, said that Ambedkar gained knowledge through reading a lot of books. He is living proof that hard effort and education can help an individual achieve success.

State Backward Classes Commission Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde, Karnataka State Coastal Development Chairman Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde, Udupi CMC President Sumitra Nayak, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr Kurma Rao, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, among others, were present.

Keerthi who had secured 100% in the second PUC examinations and Anupama who secured 98.72% in SSLC examinations were felicitated on the occasion.

Incentives were disbursed to couples from SC/ST communities who had entered into inter-caste marriages. Prizes were distributed to winners of essay and poster competitions.