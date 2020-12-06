'Ambedkar's rational ideas all-time relevant'

Parinirvana Day of Dr B R Ambedkar was observed at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College on Sunday.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Ambedkar on the occasion.

College’s computer science department chairperson M N Ravishankar said that the rational ideas of Dr B R Ambedkar provide solutions to the problems that the society is facing currently.

Economics department convener Dr E Tippeswamy said that Ambedkar worked towards providing education towards creating a learned society in the nation, laying more emphasis on education for women.

“He is one of the luminaries in the world who brought about a social revolution,” he added.

Sociology department assistant professor Dr A N Gayatri spoke on the achievements of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Major Raghavan said that only people like Dr B R Ambedkar, who immensely contributed to the society, will be remembered by the people.

“The youth should draw inspiration from Ambedkar to serve the society,” he added.

Post-graduation commerce department chairperson Dr Gayatri Devi and Hindi department professor Dr B H Talavara were present.