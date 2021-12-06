Dr B R Ambedkar Parinirvana Day was observed by the district administration of Kodagu on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, social welfare department Deputy Director Shekhar, DIET, Koodige, principal K V Suresh and others paid floral tribute to a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar during a programme held in the office of the district social welfare department in Madikeri.

Speaking on the occasion, K V Suresh said that Dr B R Ambedkar's thoughts are inspirational for not only the current generation but also for the generations to come.

"Dr B R Ambedkar believed that the progress of the nation and an individual are possible only in a democracy. His farsightedness on the economy of the nation led to the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India. He was the voice of the deprived classes and a custodian of the welfare of society," he added.

The official said that as the first Union Law Minister, Dr B R Ambedkar has contributed immensely to the development of the nation. He worked day and night to make the Constitution of India a reality. His wish was to ensure that the privileges of the Constitution should reach every person in society.

Animal husbandry department deputy director Suresh Bhat, district labour officer Anil Bagati, minor irrigation department engineer Kantaraju and district minority welfare officer Mamata were present.