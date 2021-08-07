Ambergris seized: 4 held by forest mobile squad

Ambergris seized: 4 held by forest mobile squad

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:40 ist

The Mysuru forest mobile squad personnel arrested four persons who were illegally transporting Ambergris in Kushalnagar.

About 8.250 kg of Ambergris, along with a car, has been seized. The arrested are K M Ibrahim from Hodavada, B E Rafeeq from 7th Hosakote, M A Taheer from 7th Hosakote and K M George from Iritty in Kannur district of Kerala.

The prime accused, Riyaz, from Koinadu, is still at large.

Ambergris which is found at seashores has a large demand in the international market.

Ambergris seized
Kushalnagar
forest mobile squad
Kodagu

