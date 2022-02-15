Ambergris worth Rs 2.20 crore seized in Kankanady Town, 4 held

Ambergris worth Rs 2.20 cr seized in Kankanady, 4 held

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Feb 15 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 19:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kankanady Town Police arrested four persons and seized Ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale's vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 2.20 crore. 

According to DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar, the arrested are Jabeer  M A (35) from Karike village in Kodagu, Asir V P (36) from Hosadurga in Kerala, Sherief N (32) from Hosadurga, and Shabad (27) from Karike village.

They were arrested from a vacant land at Jeppinamogaru, while attempting to sell ambergris to customers. The police have also seized five mobile phones, a car, Rs 1070 in cash.

The value of the total seized properties is Rs 2,25,92,070. The raid was carried out under the direction of City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have booked cases under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. 

Ambergris seized
Karnataka
India News

