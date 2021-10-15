Ambulance driver covers 310 km in just 4.18 hours to save child’s life

An ambulance driver covered the distance between Kannur, Kerala and Bengaluru in 4.18 hours to save the life of a kid, on Wednesday.

Hanif, the driver, is the saviour. A nine-month-old child Inara Mariam was diagnosed with a severe illness and needed urgent treatment.

The ambulance started from a hospital in Kannur, with the child and its parents, via Mattauru, Parembadi to Bittangala.

Zero traffic was facilitated on the route, considering the medical emergency of the child. When the vehicle entered Gonikoppa, even though there were no traffic police, the people observed zero traffic.

The ambulance started at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning and reached Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, at 3.05 pm. A distance of 310 km was covered in just 4.18 hours safely.

The news about the child had gone viral on social media. The child is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.