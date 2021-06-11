Driver covers 350 km in 4 hrs 30 minutes to save a life

Ambulance driver covers 350 km in 4 hours and 30 minutes to save a 22-day-old

Ishak Thumbe, who oversaw the entire operation, said the ambulance driver did not face any problems

Harsha
Harsha, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 11 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 20:32 ist
Aneef had left  AJ Hospital at 10.40 am with the infant and the parents, who hail from Pavoor on the city's outskirts, and reached their destination at 3.15 pm. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to save the life of a 22-day-old, KMCC ambulance driver Aneef, yet again, covered over 350 km in over four hours and 30 minutes to reach Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in the Electronic City in Bengaluru. 

Aneef had left  AJ Hospital at 10.40 am with the infant and the parents, who hail from Pavoor on the city's outskirts, and reached their destination at 3.15 pm. 

Despite the lockdown, volunteers from SKSF, Dakshina Kannada district, MNG Foundation had positioned themselves at places vulnerable to accidents along the stretch and ensured that the ambulance reached the hospital within the golden hour.

Ishak Thumbe, who oversaw the entire operation, said the ambulance driver did not face any problems and was able to reach the hospital at 3.15 pm.  

Aneef had in the past driven the ambulance in a similar way to admit babies at hospitals in Bengaluru on time.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 