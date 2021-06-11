Ambulance driver covers 350 km in 4 hours and 30 minutes to save a 22-day-old

In a bid to save the life of a 22-day-old, KMCC ambulance driver Aneef, yet again, covered over 350 km in over four hours and 30 minutes to reach Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in the Electronic City in Bengaluru.

Aneef had left AJ Hospital at 10.40 am with the infant and the parents, who hail from Pavoor on the city's outskirts, and reached their destination at 3.15 pm.

Despite the lockdown, volunteers from SKSF, Dakshina Kannada district, MNG Foundation had positioned themselves at places vulnerable to accidents along the stretch and ensured that the ambulance reached the hospital within the golden hour.

Ishak Thumbe, who oversaw the entire operation, said the ambulance driver did not face any problems and was able to reach the hospital at 3.15 pm.

Aneef had in the past driven the ambulance in a similar way to admit babies at hospitals in Bengaluru on time.