Ambulance, oxygen concentrators donated

KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana handed over an ambulance and five oxygen concentrators to medical officer Dr Yathiraj. The ambulance and oxygen concentrators were donated by KPCC legal cell president A S Ponnanna to the CHC in Gonikoppa.

Dhruvanarayana said an ambulance is being donated to all 224 Assembly constituencies, on the direction of KPCC president D K Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The Youth Congress wing is also supporting the cause. Fruits, vegetables are bought from farmers to be handed over to the poor, he said.

He said though Congress has extended a helping hand to the BJP-led government in tackling Covid-19, the government has failed to make a note of it.

The state government is responsible for the deaths in Chamarajanagar, he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah accused the government of failing to tackle the pandemic in Karnataka. The Covid-19 cases have declined due to the efforts of doctors and health workers.

A S Ponnanna said when the pandemic had reached its peak in the state, BJP MLAs were levelling allegations against each other.