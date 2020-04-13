Ambulance seized, 5 sent to quarantine

An ambulance that was ferrying people by flouting lockdown guidelines was seized by police at Lingadahalli in the taluk All the five people, including driver, travelling in the vehicle were sent to quarantine.

The ambulance of a private hospital in Bengaluru was intercepted by the police at checkpost in Lingadahalli. When the police could not find any patients, they inquired the driver, who later spilled the beans.

The ambulance was ferrying four people, all natives of Hosa Gangooru near Lingadahalli, who were working in garment factories in Bengaluru. They wanted to return to their native after the lockdown was announced.

The police have booked a case against driver Muni Venkatappa for misusing the ambulance. All the four passengers and the driver have been sent to quarantine, police said.