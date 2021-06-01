Ambulance service launched in Kushalnagar

My Seva Foundation from Bengaluru has handed over oxygen concentrators and an ambulance to Kodagu district.

An ambulance service was launched by Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaivardhan said that the ambulance service will benefit the patients.

Arrangements will be made to supply oxygen concentrators to the doorsteps of the patients, he added.

BJP district unit former president B B Bharathish said My Seva Foundation has donated one ambulance and 10 oxygen concentrators to the district. In case of emergency, people can dial 9448377599 or 9480238616.