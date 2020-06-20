'Amendment is a conspiracy to take away farmland'

'Amendment to Land Reforms Act is a conspiracy to take away farmland'

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 20 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 00:29 ist
Farmers argue with the police during a protest at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri on Saturday.

Condemning the move of the government to bring in an amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, farmers from Kodagu district under the aegis of Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri on Saturday. 

Farmers from Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Kutta, Srimangala, Virajpet and Moornadu had gathered at the Circle and shouted slogans against the state government. They urged the government not to go ahead with its decision to bring in an amendment to the act. 

The protesters said, "If corporates purchase farmland, then farmers will be reduced to farm labourers. It will have an impact on small and marginal farmers." 

The amendment to the Land Reforms Act will pave the way for real estate mafia, said the protesters. 

Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene district unit president C Ganesh said, "The decision to bring in an amendment to the act should be withdrawn. The government should ensure that there is no injustice to the farmers. The amendment is a conspiracy to take away farmland. Instead of solving the problems faced by the farmers, the government is engaged in making way to sell the farmland." 

The government should support paddy growers and make an effort to save farmland, he demanded.

The farmers also entered into an argument with the police during the protest. 

The farmers submitted a memorandum to Additional DC Dr Sneha. 

Madikeri
Karnataka
Land Reforms Act

