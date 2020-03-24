Amid COVID-19 lockdown, people rush to buy essential commodities in Mangaluru

COVID-19: People rush to buy essential items in M'luru

Naina J A
  • Mar 24 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 13:39 ist
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, people rush to buy essential commodities. (Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh)

The second day of the lockdown in Mangaluru saw panic-stricken people rushing to purchase essential commodities including vegetables, anticipating stringent measures by the government to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh allowed the grocery and vegetable shops to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon.

The rush was witnessed at the markets and vegetable markets across the city to purchase essential items including vegetables, pulses and meat. 

On the other hand, police personnel were seen preventing the motorists who were moving around unnecessarily on roads. 

The police have strengthened security at border areas to ensure that no vehicles enter the district from Kerala and other districts.

