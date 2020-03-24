Amid COVID-19 lockdown, people rush to buy essential commodities in Mangaluru

The second day of the lockdown in Mangaluru saw panic-stricken people rushing to purchase essential commodities including vegetables, anticipating stringent measures by the government to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh allowed the grocery and vegetable shops to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The rush was witnessed at the markets and vegetable markets across the city to purchase essential items including vegetables, pulses and meat.

On the other hand, police personnel were seen preventing the motorists who were moving around unnecessarily on roads.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The police have strengthened security at border areas to ensure that no vehicles enter the district from Kerala and other districts.